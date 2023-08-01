Karan Johar On How Ranveer Singh Took Rocky From Paper To Screen: "He Worked It"

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Director Karan Johar, who is at present, basking in the success of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, spoke to film critic Anupama Chopra and revealed how Ranveer Singh created the role of Rocky Randhawa for the film. In an extensive chat, the Student Of The Year director noted that Ranveer Singh accompanied him to Delhi for a recce for three weeks. Elaborating on the actor's "process," Karan Johar said, "Ranveer was with me right through those three weeks on a recce in Delhi. He would meet Instagrammers, speak to them, pick up lingos, he would absorb. He would also be driving around Delhi at night and just getting the flavour. I don't know what he was doing but he had a process."

Giving due credit to the Lootera star for bringing to life the character and flamboyance of Rocky Randhawa, Karan continued "He worked it. He created the Rocky Randhawa. You see is a lot on paper but it has a lot to do with him."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar's film in the 25th year of his career as a director, has been receiving unending love and praise by his fans and industry friends alike. Expressing his gratitude for all the love, Karan Johar told Anupama Chopra, "I feel so happy with all the pyaar. I don't know how to react to this love."

Seems like Karan Johar is not the only one feeling overwhelmed with all the love. A day back, Alia Bhatt, our very own Rani Chatterjee, shared an adorable picture of herself featuring Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar alongside a heartfelt caption. In the picture we can see the on-screen couple twinning and winning in white with a special cameo from Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt kept the caption simple as she wrote, "Love hain toh sab hain!!! From the bottom of our hearts .. Thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani."

Take a look at her post here:

About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “On the screen and off it, flamboyance comes easy to Ranveer Singh. There is nobody in the Mumbai industry who could have pulled off Rocky as well as he does…Alia Bhatt strikes the right notes in the role of a girl who embraces her beliefs with confidence and confronts all the imperfections in her and in the people around her without letting any of it get the better of her. She is the real star of the show.”