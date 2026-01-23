Karan Johar Slams Trolls For Targeting Varun Dhawan In <i>Border 2</i>: "He Laughs When The Film Opens To Packed Houses"

Varun Dhawan has been mercilessly trolled since the Border 2 trailer dropped. His smile has been particularly mocked, with viewers making the comments go viral. The film was released today and has been receiving rave reviews.

Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan's mentor and director of his debut film Student of the Year, took to Instagram to shower praise on the film.

He shared another story where he called out trolls for the backlash that Varun Dhawan has been receiving.

Karan Johar wrote, "Has to be said...the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like...truth will always prevail."

Instagram/Karan Johar

When Varun Dhawan Reacted To Trolls Ahead Of Border 2 Release

Varun Dhawan had spoken about the trolling he had been facing ahead of the release of his much-awaited film Border 2.

The Bhediya actor, while speaking to the media at the 'Braves of the Soil' tribute trailer launch for Border 2, shared how he deals with online noise and stays focused on his work.

While speaking at the event, Varun made it clear that he does not let social media comments affect him. He went on to add that he, in fact, prefers to "shut down the noise" and let his work speak for itself.

"I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday)," Varun said.

Adding that he trusts the film, he continued: "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing."

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty Slams Trolls Attacking Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan: "It's Very Easy To Trash Someone And Run Them Down"