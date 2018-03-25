Kapil Sharma Clarifies Reports On 'Cancelled Shoot'

Kapil Sharma 'did not cancel' his shoot with Tiger Shroff and team Baaghi 2

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 25, 2018 10:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kapil Sharma Clarifies Reports On 'Cancelled Shoot'

Kapil Sharmas new show is titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our second episode," tweeted Kapil
  2. Reports suggested that the shoot was cancelled due to a technical glitch
  3. Family Time With Kapil Sharma airs from Sunday night
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma 'did not cancel' his shoot with Tiger Shroff and team Baaghi 2. On Friday, several reports suggested that due to a technical glitch, the shooting of the debut episode of Kapil's new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma was cancelled while others suggested that apparently ex-colleague Sunil Grover was the reason. "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our second episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota. Kuch toh authenticity rakha karo yaar. Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai? Best wishes to my brother Tiger Shroff for Baaghi2. See you soon bro... Lots of love," tweeted Kapil Sharma some hours ago.
 

"It's so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil's image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being cancelled. The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn't even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming. As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting cancelled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot," a source told Indian Express.

Comments
Earlier, Kapil Sharma has cancelled a couple of shoots with Bollywood personalities like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Kapoor. They all had come to promote their respective film on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air last year. The embattled show's TRP dipped enormously after Kapil's ex-colleague Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show after a fight. Just last week, Kapil and Sunil had an nasty Twitter exchange, where the latter said that he waited for a call to join Family Time With Kapil Sharma and the former accused him of 'lying' and approaching him for it.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kapil Sharma's new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma airs from Sunday night.
 

Trending

Kapil SharmaFamily time with kapil sharma

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................