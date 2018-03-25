Kapil Sharma Clarifies Reports On 'Cancelled Shoot'

Highlights
- "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our second episode," tweeted Kapil
- Reports suggested that the shoot was cancelled due to a technical glitch
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma airs from Sunday night
Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 24, 2018
"It's so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil's image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being cancelled. The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn't even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming. As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting cancelled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot," a source told Indian Express.
Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ?— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
@KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/nUUK1L0TfZ— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 18, 2018
The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018
Kapil Sharma's new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma airs from Sunday night.