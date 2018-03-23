Shoot Of Kapil Sharma's New Show Was Cancelled. Is Sunil Grover The Reason?

Highlights The shooting was reportedly cancelled due to a technical glitch Kapil Sharma was to shoot the launch episode of his new show Kapil's new show is expected to debut by the month end

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK - Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u. - KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care - KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ? - KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough - KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this. - KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Thanks for ur wishes Deepak ji. But when u r silent n people taking advantage on ur name , then ? Kya kru main ? I am also a human being like u guys . - KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional. - KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018