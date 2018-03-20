Sunil Grover Is 'Not Hurt' That Kapil Sharma Called Him A Liar

Highlights Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover renewed their feud on Twitter Kapil Sharma posted a series of tweets and accused Sunil Grover of lying Kapil Sharma's new show is expected to go on air soon

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ? — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Thanks for ur wishes Deepak ji. But when u r silent n people taking advantage on ur name , then ? Kya kru main ? I am also a human being like u guys . — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018