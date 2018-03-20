Sunil Grover Is 'Not Hurt' That Kapil Sharma Called Him A Liar

Highlights
- Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover renewed their feud on Twitter
- Kapil Sharma posted a series of tweets and accused Sunil Grover of lying
- Kapil Sharma's new show is expected to go on air soon
Over the weekend, Sunil Grover replied to a fan's tweet and wrote, "Many people have asked me about Kapil Sharma's new show but I haven't received any call. I haven't changed my phone number also. I was waiting for their call but now I have signed a new show."
Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018
Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK
In his response, Kapil posted a series of angry tweets and accused Sunil Grover of lying and claimed that he did approach him for Family Time With Kapil.
Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ?— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Thanks for ur wishes Deepak ji. But when u r silent n people taking advantage on ur name , then ? Kya kru main ? I am also a human being like u guys .— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Explaining the reason for posting the tweet, Sunil Grover told TOI, "I was tired of the fan's continuous questions about whether I was going to be a part of Kapil's upcoming show, so I decided to answer it. But I had no intentions to fight with Kapil or say any nasty things about him. I remained silent even after the fight that took place last year. I never said anything. I was under pressure since few days as my fans kept on asking me if I am doing the show and I just reacted."
Later, Sunil Grover posted this.
@KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/nUUK1L0TfZ— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 18, 2018
The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018
The Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight dates back to last year. Kapil Sharma was accused of allegedly assaulting Sunil Grover while flying to India from Melbourne. After the fight, Sunil Grover quit the show. Due to falling TRPs, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air. Kapil Sharma's health was affected due to his excessive alcohol consumption and he was reportedly admitted in a rehabilitation centre.
Kapil Sharma's new show Family Time With Kapil is expected to go on air soon.