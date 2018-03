Sunil Grover Signs New Show After Waiting For Kapil Sharma's Call In Vain

Highlights Sunil Grover says he's associated with a good project now Sunil Grover will announce the details of his show soon Family Time With Kapil will premiere later this month

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Full Promo @ajaydevgn is ready to #Raid the sets of @KapilSharmaK9's upcoming show #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma only on #SonyTv



Stay tuned to our profile to know more. pic.twitter.com/HotRdPj57K— FAMILY TIME with KAPIL SHARMA (@FTWKS_FC) March 13, 2018

Comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma parted ways last year and now they are all set to return on the small screen with two separate shows. Kapil Sharma is returning withafter the showrunners pulled the plug on. However, the details of Sunil Grover's show (which is happened for sure) are still unavailable. On Friday, Sunil Grover tweeted that he is not a part of Kapil's show and hinted that he did "wait for a call" but signed a new show after waiting in vain. After their fight, Sunil Grover had said that he will never work with Kapil again, so Sunil Grover's tweet may be jestful teasing.Replying to a fan, Sunil Grover said: "Many people have asked me about Kapil Sharma's new show but I was not approached for it. I did not change my phone number. I was waiting for their call but now I've signed a new show. Thanks to your best wishes, I'm now associated with a good project. I will see you soon."Meanwhile, the preparations of Kapil Sharma's new show are going in full swing. Kapil filmed the first episode ofwithactor Ajay Devgn. Pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral.Watch the episode promo here: Kapil Sharma took a break from television after the TRPs of his show dipped and when because of his deteriorating health he could not keep up with the work commitments. Kapil Sharma, who was last seen in Bollywood film, said that his health was affected due to his excessive consumption of alcohol. Kapil was also admitted in a rehabilitation centre to overcome alcoholism.will premiere later this month.