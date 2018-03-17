Sunil Grover Signs New Show After Waiting For Kapil Sharma's Call In Vain

Highlights
- Sunil Grover says he's associated with a good project now
- Sunil Grover will announce the details of his show soon
- Family Time With Kapil will premiere later this month
Replying to a fan, Sunil Grover said: "Many people have asked me about Kapil Sharma's new show but I was not approached for it. I did not change my phone number. I was waiting for their call but now I've signed a new show. Thanks to your best wishes, I'm now associated with a good project. I will see you soon."
Meanwhile, the preparations of Kapil Sharma's new show are going in full swing. Kapil filmed the first episode of Family Time With Kapil with Raid actor Ajay Devgn. Pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral.
Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018
Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK
Watch the episode promo here:
Full Promo @ajaydevgn is ready to #Raid the sets of @KapilSharmaK9's upcoming show #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma only on #SonyTv
Stay tuned to our profile to know more. pic.twitter.com/HotRdPj57K— FAMILY TIME with KAPIL SHARMA (@FTWKS_FC) March 13, 2018
Family Time With Kapil will premiere later this month.