Sunil Grover Signs New Show After Waiting For Kapil Sharma's Call In Vain

Sunil Grover tweeted that he's not coming to Kapil Sharma's new show

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 17, 2018 16:58 IST
Kapil and Sunil in a still from Comedy Nights With Kapil. (Image courtesy: @KAPILSharmaNews)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sunil Grover says he's associated with a good project now
  2. Sunil Grover will announce the details of his show soon
  3. Family Time With Kapil will premiere later this month
Comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma parted ways last year and now they are all set to return on the small screen with two separate shows. Kapil Sharma is returning with Family Time With Kapil after the showrunners pulled the plug on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the details of Sunil Grover's show (which is happened for sure) are still unavailable. On Friday, Sunil Grover tweeted that he is not a part of Kapil's show and hinted that he did "wait for a call" but signed a new show after waiting in vain. After their fight, Sunil Grover had said that he will never work with Kapil again, so Sunil Grover's tweet may be jestful teasing.

Replying to a fan, Sunil Grover said: "Many people have asked me about Kapil Sharma's new show but I was not approached for it. I did not change my phone number. I was waiting for their call but now I've signed a new show. Thanks to your best wishes, I'm now associated with a good project. I will see you soon."
  Meanwhile, the preparations of Kapil Sharma's new show are going in full swing. Kapil filmed the first episode of Family Time With Kapil with Raid actor Ajay Devgn. Pictures and videos from the sets have gone viral.

Watch the episode promo here:
 

Kapil Sharma took a break from television after the TRPs of his show dipped and when because of his deteriorating health he could not keep up with the work commitments. Kapil Sharma, who was last seen in Bollywood film Firangi, said that his health was affected due to his excessive consumption of alcohol. Kapil was also admitted in a rehabilitation centre to overcome alcoholism.

Family Time With Kapil will premiere later this month.

