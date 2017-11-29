Kapil Sharma Admits Spat With Sunil Grover Helped End His Show Kapil Sharma often speaks about the possibility of a reunion with Sunil Grover

"I opined we needed a break," Kapil Sharma told mid-day about his once-very-popular show going off air earlier this year. Talking to mid-day, he mentioned his ugly mid-air altercation with former colleague Sunil Grover helped end his comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show . "The comic admits the incident played a role in the decision to take the show off air," reads the mid-day report. It was earlier this year when Sunil Grover walked out ofafter the show host allegedly verbally abused him and hit him with a shoe during the team's flight back from Melbourne. Subsequently, fellow comedians Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra had also quit the show in support of Sunil.This resulted in dipping TRPs for Kapil's show and an increased stress level for the actor-comedian. He confessed to resorting to alcoholism after the incident, from which he's claimed to have recovered now. After several no-shows , Kapil was advised rest, following which he went on a break and spent a considerable amount of time at a rehab. That is when Sony Entertainment Television stopped featuring fresh episodes of Kapil's show. There's no definite word on whenwill make a comeback though Kapil says its "very soon."However, Kapil has continued to remain hopeful that Sunil Grover will return to work with him and often speaks about the possibility of a reunion . Earlier this month, he told mid-day : "He is currently in Canada. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together." After the fight, Sunil Grover has never hinted or spoken about a second-time collaboration.Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for his second Bollywood film, which is scheduled for theslot on December 1. Kapil recently featured in a new TV show, which has been created to promote his new film.