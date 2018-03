Kapil Sharma Accuses Sunil Grover Of 'Lying.' Claims To Have Called Him For New Show. Read Their Twitter Exchange

Highlights "Please don't spread rumours," tweeted Kapil Sharma Sunil Grover said he 'waited for a call' Kapil's new show is called Family Time With Kapil

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ? — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Ab saari baat Twitter pe hogi.. nothing personal .. bahut ho gya — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Thanks for ur wishes Deepak ji. But when u r silent n people taking advantage on ur name , then ? Kya kru main ? I am also a human being like u guys . — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018

A day after Sunil Grover tweeted that he 'hasn't been called' for Kapil Sharma's new show , the latter accused him of 'lying' and 'taking advantage of his name.' In a series of angry tweets, Kapil Sharma, in his reply wrote, "I called you more than 100 times and came to your house to meet you twice.. every time you were out for some show and all.. please don't spread rumours that I didn't call you." Last year, Kapil Sharma was accused of allegedly assaultingco-star Sunil Grover while flying to India from Melbourne. After the infamous fight, Sunil quit the show while due to falling TRPs,went off air.On Friday, Sunil Grover cleared that he is not a part of Kapil's new show but said that he did "wait for a call." Replying to a fan's tweet, he wrote in Hindi, "." Kapil Sharma's tweet is in response to this post of Sunil Grover.Read what Sunil Grover posted.Here's Kapil Sharma's tweets.After reading Kapil's comments, Sunil Grover tweeted, "Now people know the answer why I didn't join the show earlier."Read the full post here. Kapil Sharma's reply:goes on air later this month.