Kapil Sharma Accuses Sunil Grover Of 'Lying.' Claims To Have Called Him For New Show. Read Their Twitter Exchange

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ? — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Ab saari baat Twitter pe hogi.. nothing personal .. bahut ho gya — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Thanks for ur wishes Deepak ji. But when u r silent n people taking advantage on ur name , then ? Kya kru main ? I am also a human being like u guys . — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018