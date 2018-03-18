Kapil Sharma Accuses Sunil Grover Of 'Lying.' Claims To Have Called Him For New Show. Read Their Twitter Exchange

Kapil Sharma accused Sunil Grover of 'lying' and 'taking advantage of his name

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Please don't spread rumours," tweeted Kapil Sharma
  2. Sunil Grover said he 'waited for a call'
  3. Kapil's new show is called Family Time With Kapil
A day after Sunil Grover tweeted that he 'hasn't been called' for Kapil Sharma's new showFamily Time With Kapil, the latter accused him of 'lying' and 'taking advantage of his name.' In a series of angry tweets, Kapil Sharma, in his reply wrote, "Paji I called you more than 100 times and came to your house to meet you twice.. every time you were out for some show and all.. please don't spread rumours that I didn't call you." Last year, Kapil Sharma was accused of allegedly assaulting The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover while flying to India from Melbourne. After the infamous fight, Sunil quit the show while due to falling TRPs, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air.

On Friday, Sunil Grover cleared that he is not a part of Kapil's new show but said that he did "wait for a call." Replying to a fan's tweet, he wrote in Hindi, "Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye Koi call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal." Kapil Sharma's tweet is in response to this post of Sunil Grover.

Read what Sunil Grover posted.

Here's Kapil Sharma's tweets.
 
 
 
 
 
 

After reading Kapil's comments, Sunil Grover tweeted, "Now people know the answer why I didn't join the show earlier."

Read the full post here.
 

Kapil Sharma's reply:
 

Family Time With Kapil goes on air later this month.
 

