Kapil Sharma Accuses Sunil Grover Of 'Lying.' Claims To Have Called Him For New Show. Read Their Twitter Exchange

- "Please don't spread rumours," tweeted Kapil Sharma
- Sunil Grover said he 'waited for a call'
- Kapil's new show is called Family Time With Kapil
On Friday, Sunil Grover cleared that he is not a part of Kapil's new show but said that he did "wait for a call." Replying to a fan's tweet, he wrote in Hindi, "Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye Koi call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal." Kapil Sharma's tweet is in response to this post of Sunil Grover.
Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don't spread rumors that I didn't call u.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
I know the people who r working behind u .. trust me .. u will get nothing .. take care— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Yes I love him.. but sometimes it hurts u a lot ..when u do a lot of hard work for somebody n he just want fame on ur name .. abhi qyun bola ? Ek saal ke baad ?— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Ab saari baat Twitter pe hogi.. nothing personal .. bahut ho gya— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Don't want his support .. but at least he should not spread rumors.. m tired of all this.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
Thanks for ur wishes Deepak ji. But when u r silent n people taking advantage on ur name , then ? Kya kru main ? I am also a human being like u guys .— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018
After reading Kapil's comments, Sunil Grover tweeted, "Now people know the answer why I didn't join the show earlier."
@KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/nUUK1L0TfZ— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 18, 2018
The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional.— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018
Family Time With Kapil goes on air later this month.