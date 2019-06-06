Kangana Ranaut Is Reportedly Calling The Shots On The Sets Of Mental Hai Kya. Director Says...

Team Kangana Ranaut shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kangana was reportedly not happy with the way her role had shaped up Mental Hai Kya director says the film was "shot without any negativity" Mental Hai Kya releases on July 26

Kangana Ranaut, who stars in upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, is reportedly calling the shots on the sets of the film after she was "not happy with the way her role had shaped up," a source told Asian Age. However, speaking to Hindustan Times, Mental Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi said that the film was "shot without any negativity" and he described it as a "collaborative process." He also said that the release date was rescheduled for business purposes and that the film is ready to his the screens. HT quoted him as saying: "We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it's been an incredible journey."

"The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from business perspective by the producers. We are ready to hit screens on July 26. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue," he added.

Earlier, Asian Age reported that Kangana wanted a few portions of the film to be reshot. "After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot," a source was quoted as saying.

"We must understand that Kangana is no longer satisfied with just being an actor on her sets. She wants to participate in every aspect of her film's evolution. And why not? If it's okay for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to direct the director, why is it so shocking when Kangana does the same?" the source added.

Earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut contested with Krish over directing credits for her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana filmed portions of the period piece after Krish turned to another project. At the time of the film's release, Krish alleged that he should be credited as the primary director as most of his work was retained in the final cut while Kangana claimed that 70 per cent of the film's final version was her work.

Before that Kangana and Apurva Asrani feuded over the writing credits of 2014 film Simran, which was directed by Hansal Mehta.

Mental Hai Kya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, opens in cinemas on July 26.