Kangana Ranaut Says Everyone Will Be 'Proud' Of Mental Hai Kya After Appeal Against Title

A poster of Mental Hai Kya featuring Kangana Ranaut. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli issued a statement on her actress' behalf addressing the appeal made by Indian Medical Association and the Indian Psychiatric Society to change the title of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, saying that the film "will make everyone proud." Rangoli chandel, who also doubles as Kangana's manager, tweeted on Saturday: "On behalf of Kangana all I want to say is that everyone will be proud of Mental Hai Kya the topic and subject she has chosen will trigger relevant talk and discussions around the stigma." Mental Hai Kya stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role opposite Kangana. The medical associations have appealed to the producer to withdraw its teasers and change the movie's title, besides revising its content if it has any provocative sequence, dialogue or song, reported news agency PTI.

On behalf of Kangana all I want to say is that everyone will be proud of 'Mental Hai Kya' the topic and subject she has chosen will trigger relevant talk and discussions around the stigma — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 20, 2019

"The title Mental Hai Kya is clearly derogatory to people fighting with their mental maladies. It is sarcastic and ridicules persons in pain," said Dr Santanu Sen, national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), told PTI. "We appeal to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to intervene and request the Central Board of Film Certification to get the derogatory title and content censored or modified," he added.

"Can we call a title creative which ridicules more than 10 pc of the population fighting with inner pain of illness along with external discrimination and neglect?" said Dr Mrugesh Vaishnav, president of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), reported PTI.

Mental Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Mental Hai Kya is a dark comedy centred around the lives of its two protagonist, both of whom show suicidal tendencies.

(With inputs from PTI)

