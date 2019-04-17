Kangana Ranaut And Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya Get A New Release Date

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

What happens when the worlds of "two mentals" collide? The answer will be out on June 21 as that's when Mental Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut, will open in cinemas. The filmmakers shared the release date of the movie along with a motion poster featuring the lead pair. "Get ready for craziness that cuts through. Mental Hai Kya - releasing on 21st June 2019," read a post from the official Twitter handle of Balaji Motion Pictures, the Ekta Kapoor-led company which is producing the film. The release date of Mental Hai Kya has been rescheduled several times and we hope the filmmaker keep their date with the cinemas this time.

Take a look at the motion poster of Mental Hai Kya, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut:

Mental Hai Kya is a dark comedy centred around the lives of its two protagonist, both of whom show suicidal tendencies. Speaking about the film's out-of-the-box subject and its chances of succeeding at the box office, Kangana told news agency IANS: "We really don't know about success and failure since it is not in our hands, but the script is nice... I hope the audiences like the film."

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who earlier co-starred in 2014's Queen, filmed a major portion of Mental Hai Kya in London last year. Mental Hai Kya, which has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, also stars Amyra Dastur and Vikrant Massey.

Apart from Mental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut has signed up for Panga and the Jayalalithaa biopic. She will announce her next film as a director soon.

(With inputs from IANS)

