Kangana Ranaut On 'Breaking Stereotypes' Through Films

Kangana Ranaut's choice of roles can be termed as anything but conventional. Be it playing a girl next door in Queen or portraying the role of a supermodel in Fashion, Kangana, has been extremely experimental in choosing her films and her upcoming projects are no different. Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and filming Mental Hai Kya, recently opened up about how she always likes to opt for "diverse roles" and that she believes in "breaking stereotypes," reports news agency IANS. She said, "I am someone who has always taken on diverse roles and broken most stereotypes."



Kangana, who will be seen playing Rani Laxmibai in the film, talked about how despite being injured, she continued shooting for the film. "I met with a nerve-wrecking accident while shooting the film. It left me with a scar on my forehead. But when I look back now, I carry this scar with pride. I am nowhere close to Jhansi ki Rani, but her story definitely gave me courage and strength to do this physically challenging part," IANS quoted her as saying.



Kangana Ranaut, who will also be seen in the psychological thriller, titled Mental Hai Kya, alongside Rajkummar Rao, talked about the film and said that irrespective of the success or failure, she chose the film because she enjoyed the script. "We really don't know about success and failure since it is not in our hands, but the script is nice and we are having a good time shooting the film. I hope the audiences like the film," said Kangana, who is currently busy filming this project.





On Tuesday, Kangana announced the film's release date (February 22) on social media in a quirky way. Take a look at the post here:

Apart from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya, the 31-year-old actress will be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's untitled sports drama, in which she will be seen playing a kabaddi player.



(With inputs from IANS)