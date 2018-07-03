Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut And Rajkummar Rao Announce Release Date With A Quirky Video

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao co-starred in Queen (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Mental Hai Kya will release on February 22 next year Kangana , Rajkummar Rao are currently shooting for the film in London Mental Hai Kya also stars Amyra Dastur

After teasing us with several glimpses from the sets of Mental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao finally announced the release date of their upcoming film in typical mental style. The makers released a quirky video starring the duo, which reveals the release date of the film. In the video, the two actors argue with each other, claiming the other one is "mental." Amidst their argument, they also announce that their film Mental Hai Kya will release on February 22 next year. Balaji Motions Pictures shared the hilarious video on their official Twitter handle and wrote: "Two mentals coming together on 22.02.19. Mental Hai Kya releasing on 22nd February, 2019!" The latest video shared by Balaji Motions Pictures on Twitter features both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in retro looks.





Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who are currently shooting in London for Mental Hai Kya, have been sharing updates from the sets. Be it their look from the film or their post shoot fun, we have been a witness to what the cast of the film have been up to in the picturesque landscapes of London. If you missed all the fun, here's what happened on the sets of Mental Hai Kya so far.



Kangana and her co-star Rajkummar Rao had indulged in a quirky photo session earlier. The photo shared on Instagram by Kangana Ranaut's official fan club featured both the actors at their crazy best.



The makers had earlier released a series of posters from the film and each one is as whacky as it could get. From the posters, it appears that for Team Mental Hai Kya, craziness has no bounds.



Mental Hai Kya went on floors in May this year. Before London, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana were shooting the film with Amyra Dastur in Mumbai. The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.



Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 2014's super-hit film Queen. Of collaborating with the actress once again, Rajkummar told news agency IANS: "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it's going to be lot of fun."



