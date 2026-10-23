<i>Kacha Badam</i> Fame Anjali Arora Gets Rs 1.2 Crore Defamation Notice From Kanpur Event Organisers

Social media influencer-actor Anjali Arora, who went viral for her dance reel on Kacha Badam, has landed in legal trouble. Anjali has been served a legal notice by a team of event organisers in Kanpur, seeking Rs 1.2 crore in damages.
The organisers are also demanding a public apology from the actor.
Anjali Arora Event Controversy
The organisers of Kanpur's Nagada Night event sent a legal notice to Anjali, accusing her of allegedly leaving the show midway and making derogatory remarks about the city's residents.
A notice has also been sent to her manager, Preeti Dubey, the Free Press Journal reported.
The organisers have sought an apology within 15 days.
Videos from the event, held on October 15, show Anjali losing her temper at the DJ for playing Kacha Badam. Other videos showed her allegedly criticising the event management.
Anjali Arora got famous because of Kacha Badam, and now she's getting angry at a DJ for playing the same song. What an irony . ???????? https://t.co/MJE2T2ViKL— Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) October 16, 2026
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Clips circulating also show the actor trying to hype the audience at the event, but not getting much response from the crowd.
Breaking news ???? Anjali Arora had an event in Kanpur. However, no one showed up for the event. Seeing this, Anjali Arora got angry and left the stage. ???? Kanpur people ???????? https://t.co/VBOYW4iXpk— Sambhawam???? (@hinduvision1) October 16, 2026
Advocate Karim Ahmed Siddiqui revealed that the organisers are seeking Rs 1 crore in damages for alleged defamation. They are also seeking Rs 20 lakh for financial losses reportedly caused by Anjali's abrupt departure from the event.
According to the organisers, Anjali was expected to be on stage for 45 minutes and give mementoes to sponsors and special guests. However, her early exit from the event allegedly resulted in financial losses and left the guests insulted.
Anjali earlier clarified her reason for leaving the event early, saying she felt unsafe.
Anjali Arora Trolled For Playing Sita
Earlier, the actor was seen playing the role of Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.
She received a lot of criticism after the teaser of the movie was released.
Anjali said, "People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances; which actor doesn't dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it.”
She added that she did not feel sad about the trolling, adding that the audience has the “authority” to like or dislike performances and judge public figures.
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