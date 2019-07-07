Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 16: Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Continues Its Dream Run,' Collects Over 225 Crore

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Kabir Singh' earned Rs 7.51 crore on Saturday The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'

Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, "continues its dream run" at the box office. The film, which earned Rs 7.51 crore on Saturday, has collected over Rs. 225 crore within 16 days of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also stated that the film is "trending" better than big films such as "Padmaavat," Sultan, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai. Sharing the film's impressive box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Saturday... Crosses Rs 225 crore... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Friday 5.40 crore, Saturday 7.51 crore. Total: Rs 226.11 crore. India business."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses Rs 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: Rs 226.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Kabir Singh managed to get close to the 225 crore mark in just three days after crossing the 200 crore mark. Taran Adarsh, in a separate tweet, shared Kabir Singh's benchmarks and wrote: "Kabir Singh benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3, Rs 100 crore: Day 5, Rs 125 crore: Day 7, Rs 150 crore: Day 9, Rs 175 crore: Day 10, Rs 200 crore: Day 13, Rs 225 crore: Day 16. India business." He further stated that it took only 16 days for Kabir Singh to reach 225 crore mark as compared to Uri, which took 38 days to cross the aforementioned mark.

Take a look:

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3

Rs 100 cr: Day 5

Rs 125 cr: Day 7

Rs 150 cr: Day 9

Rs 175 cr: Day 10

Rs 200 cr: Day 13

Rs 225 cr: Day 16

India biz.



Days taken to reach Rs 225 cr... 2019 releases...

#KabirSingh: Day 16

#Uri: Day 38

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It showcases the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, who is battling alcoholism and anger management issues and his love for Preeti (played by Kiars) knows no boundaries.

The film also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Soham Majum in pivotal roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability