Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 14: At Rs 213 Crore, Shahid Kpoor's Film Is Set To Be 2019's Top Earner Soon

Highlights
- 'Kabir Singh' scored Rs 213 crore in two weeks
- 'Kabir Singh' made Rs 134 in its first week
- The film recorded a sum of Rs 78 crore in its second week so far
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has the box office in complete control. In its first week, the film raked in an impressive sum of Rs 134 crore and added Rs 78 crore in its second week (currently running), pushing the total to Rs 213 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Kabir Singh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: Rs 213.20 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in an Instagram post. So far, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike holds the top spot on 2019's list of highest grossing films with over Rs 240 crore.
About Kabir Singh's week wise performance, Mr Adarsh added: "Kabir Singh biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 134.42 crore, Week 2: Rs 78.78 crore, Total: Rs 213.20 crore."
As per Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh may have performed even better if it had not released during the ongoing Cricket World Cup: "Will Kabir Singh join the coveted Rs 300 cr Club?... The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock... Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*. Top 5 highest grossing films... 2019 releases," he wrote and added: "Kabir Singh will occupy No 1 rank in its Week 3. KabirSingh is being showcased in 2000+ screens in Week 3."
#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: Rs 213.20 cr. India biz. #KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr Total: Rs 213.20 cr India biz. Will #KabirSingh join the coveted Rs 300 cr Club?... The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock... Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*. Top 5 highest grossing films... 2019 releases... 1. #Uri 2. #KabirSingh [still running] 3. #Bharat 4. #Kesari 5. #TotalDhamaal [BO ranking as on 4 July 2019] #KabirSingh will occupy No 1 rank in its Week 3. #KabirSingh is being showcased in 2000+ screens in Week 3.
As the film touched Rs 200 crore, Shahid Kapoor wrote a lengthy note thanking fans for accepting Kabir Singh with open arms despite scathing reviews:
Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here's to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story.
Kabir Singh, now in its second week, has been joined by Spider-Man: Far From Home this week. Article 15 joined the movie in theatres last week.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.
Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability