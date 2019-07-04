Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor's Film Makes 200 Crore Faster Than Salman Khan's Bharat

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor in a film still. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh struck box office gold by collecting over Rs 200 crore in 13 days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It is the fastest film to collect the 200 crore bounty this year beating Salman Khan's Bharat (by a day) and Vicky Kaushal's sleeper hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, which achieved the feat in 28 days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kabir Singh is 200 not out... Hits double century at the box office but shows no signs of fatigue... Total India business is Rs 206.48 crore." In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh listed all the benchmarks achieved by the film so far.

Take a look at the updated box office report card of Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: 206.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 5

150 cr: Day 9

175 cr: Day 10

200 cr: Day 13

India biz.



Days taken to reach 200 cr... 2019 releases...

#KabirSingh: Day 13

#Bharat: Day 14

#Uri: Day 28

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

Shahid Kapoor, who plays the titular hero of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, shared his reaction on Kabir Singh crossing Rs 200 crore-mark on Twitter:

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and it narrates the story of an orthopedic surgeon, who embarks on a self-destructive journey after his girlfriend marries the man of her father's choice. Shahid Kapoor plays the surgeon, who is battling alcoholism, substance abuse and has anger management issues.

Kabir Singh was panned by film critics when it released two week ago and it was widely called a 'misogynistic' and 'violent' film. Despite poor reviews, Kabir Singh made big bucks the ticket window. Its spectacular performance has affected the business of critically-acclaimed Article 15, which released last week.

Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

