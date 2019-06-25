Trolled For Calling Kabir Singh 'Misogynistic', Censor Board Member Stands By Her Remark

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "Will stand by take on misogynistic cinema," wrote Vani Tripathi Tikoo "Those who eulogise it, belong to the tribe," she added "I have the right to feel offended," she wrote

After being incessantly trolled for slamming Shahid Kapoor's recently-released film Kabir Singh and calling it "misogynistic," CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) member Vani Tripathi Tikoo posted another set of tweets, wherein she said that she "stands by" her remark. In her tweet, Ms Tikoo also stated that she has been on the receiving end of several "interesting tweets" and said that she is "entitled" to have an opinion of her own. "Will stand by take on Misogynistic Cinema and those who eulogise it belong to the tribe! It shows the mindset of the "Patriarchy" we live with! So much for those who shouted about "Freedom of Speech" you have the right to offend, I have the right to feel offended," she tweeted.

Will stand by take on Misogynistic Cinema and those who Eulogise it belong to the tribe! It shows the mind set of the "Patriarchy" we live with! So much for those who shouted about "Freedom of Speech" you have the right to offend, I have the right to feel offended!#StopMisogyny — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

In a separate tweet, Vani Tripathi said that she kept her objectivity intact as a member of the CBFC. However, she is entitled to have an opinion of her own as an artist. "I'm receiving such interesting tweets all of a sudden! As a CBFC Board member I keep my objectivity but as an artist I also have an opinion on a democracy everyone is entitled to what one feels. I've said certification is a sociological process not a creative one," she tweeted.

Hahahaha I'm recieving such interesting tweets all of a sudden! As a CBFC Board member I keep my objectivity but as an Artist I also have an opinion on a democracy everyone is entitled to what one feels. I've said certification is a sociological process not a creative one! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

Another section of the Internet trolled Vani Triptahi for her "selective outrage" and asked her about her stand on the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, to which she replied by attaching links from her interviews, in which she had also criticised the film.

On Tuesday morning, Vaani Tripathi slammed the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, calling it a "terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film." She wrote: "I'm serious about this thought that misogyny is "infectious." Have been noticing the narrative around Kabir Singh past few days. What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film. Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it's doing well ...Well!"

I'm serious about this thought that Misogyny is "Infectious" have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it's doing well ...Well Well! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, might have opened to mixed reviews but the film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office and it has managed to collect Rs 88.37 crore within four days of its release.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.