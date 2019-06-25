Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is 'Rewriting The Rules,' Earns Over 88 Crore

Kabir Singh box office: Shahid Kapoor in a still. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is "rewriting the rules" of the box office game as the film is doing "remarkably" good on the fourth day. The film is trending better than all big films that released this year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film collected Rs 17.5 crore on Monday and its overall collection so far is Rs 88.37 crore at the box office. He also added that Kabir Singh is expected to hit the 100 crore-mark on Tuesday. Sharing the analysis of Kabir Singh's performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh is sensational... Rs 17.5 crore on a working day [Monday]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sunday... Eyes Rs 200 crore... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]... Friday 20.21 crore, Saturday 22.71 crore, Sunday 27.91 crore, Monday 17.54 crore. Total: Rs 88.37 crore. India business."

#KabirSingh is sensational... Rs 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun... Eyes Rs 200 cr... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: Rs 88.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarh said that it is amazing how Kabir Singh is performing better than big films released this year such as Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy. Here's what he wrote: "Kabir Singh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable business on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit Rs 100 crore today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing!"

#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit Rs 100 cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It showcases the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, who is brilliant surgeon battling alcoholism and anger management issues. His love for Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) knows no boundaries. The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who has also made the original movie.

Take a look at the trailer of Kabir Singh here:

Kabir Singh also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta.

