Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Braves Scathing Reviews' With 70 Crore Weekend

Shahid Kapoor in a film still. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kabir Singh has gripped the box office success firmly The film opened to poor reviews, which did not affect the numbers Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh is the pulse of the box office as Shahid Kapoor's new film collects over Rs 70 crore in the opening weekend, trade analyst Taran Adash tweeted. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and it appears that the Hindi version of the film has packed the same punch as the original. Taran Adarsh said: "Kabir Singh is firing on all cylinders at the box office... Metros, mass belt, tier-2 and tier-3 cities - Kabir Singh wave grips the nation... It emerges Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser in three days (after "Padmaavat"). Total India business so far is Rs 70.83 crore." Kabir Singh features Kiara Advani opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Here's the opening week box office report of Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: 70.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh listed five factors which could have resulted in Kabir Singh's financial downfall but didn't. It included the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and poor reviews. "Kabir Singh braves it all... All business calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... box office winner," wrote Taran Adarsh.

Non-holiday release

A certification [#CBFC]

Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates]

Released during cricket matches [#CWC19]

Scathing reviews/criticism#KabirSingh braves it all... All biz calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... BO WINNER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

In addition, Kabir Singh also has the highest opening weekend numbers for a non-holiday film. Taran Adarsh noted: "Kabir Singh surpasses opening weekend business of Total Dhamaal (Rs 62.40 crore from 3700 screens). Thus emerging the biggest non-holiday opener of 2019... A remarkable feat, since Kabir Singh released across 3123 screens in India."

#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019... A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Kabir Singh is the story of the titular protagonist, who is brilliant surgeon battling alcoholism and anger management issues. The film also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta.