Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Highest Opening Film Ever

Kabir Singh box office:

Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead role, is peforming "terrific" at the box office on the opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the first day collection amounted to Rs 20.21 crore and added that the film has emerged as Shahid's biggest opening movie ever, even surpassing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, which earned Rs 19 crore on day one. Sharing the analysis of Kabir Singh's opening day performance, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* business of Padmaavat: Rs 19 crore]... Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses Total Dhamaal: Rs 16.50 crore]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Friday Rs 20.21 crore. India business." Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

It should also be noted that despite having a traditional Friday release, Kabir Singh found a spot on the list of top five highest-opening Hindi movies of 2019. It surpassed Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy to secure fourth position on the list.

Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...

1. #Bharat Rs 42.30 cr [Wed]

2. #Kalank Rs 21.60 cr [Wed]

3. #Kesari Rs 21.06 cr [Thu]

4. #KabirSingh Rs 20.21 cr [Fri]

5. #GullyBoy Rs 19.40 cr [Thu]

Tweeting about the film's performance, Taran Adarsh also wrote that Kabir Singh has proved that qualitative content will turn non-holiday releases into festival for the investors. Here's what he wrote:

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Arjun Reddy. It showcases the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, who happens to be a self-destructive man, and his love for Preeti, his junior in college. Shahid Kapoor portrays the role of an alcoholic, a drug addict and a crazy lover.

Take a look at the trailer of Kabir Singh here:

Kabir Singh also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Majumdar.