Ishaan Khatter 'Baffled' By How 'Family Man' Shahid Kapoor Played Damaged' Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor with Ishaan Khatter. (Image courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Highlights "More power to you Ishaan. Words too kind," wrote Shahid "Always been a shining example of a human being," wrote Ishaan "Thank you for showing what it means to be responsible," he added

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh opened to mixed reviews - while some praised the actor's intense performance in the recreated version of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, others slammed the film for its "toxic masculinity and misogyny." Reviews, aside, Shahid Kapoor has a new fan, who happens to be his brother Ishaan Khatter. On Wednesday, Ishaan shared a post praising his brother for portraying such a "complex, lost and damaged character" with sheer perfection. The Beyond The Clouds actors shared stills of Shahid from Kabir Singh and accompanied it with an extensive note, an excerpt from which read, "As happy as can be for my big brother today, who's always been a shining example of a human being for me."

Later, in his post, Ishaan talked about how Shahid manages to portray such intense characters on screen and that he is equally adept at being a "centered, loving and responsible family man." Ishaan added, "Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know."

Ishaan signed off the note with a thank you and a congratulatory message for Shahid. "Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always and for knocking me out with your performance in and as Kabir Singh," he wrote.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's post here:

Needless to say, Shahid was moved by Ishaan's "kind words." The actor acknowledged Ishaan's post by commenting on it. "More power to you Ishaan. Words too kind. Love you always," wrote Shahid.

Screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's comment on Ishaan's post.

Reviews aside, Kabir Singh has been ruling the box office. The film opened in theaters on Friday and it has managed to collect over Rs 104 crore within 5 days of its release. Kabir Singh also features Kiara Advani and Arjan Bajwa and it has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.