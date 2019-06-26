Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor's Film Makes Second Fastest 100 Crore Of 2019

Kabir Singh box office collection: A still from the film (Courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights 'Kabir Singh' crossed Rs 100 crore in 5 days The film collected Rs 16. 53 crore on Tuesday It is the first Shahid-led 100 crore film

Despite its problematic content and savage reviews, Shahid Kapoor's new film Kabir Singh is a blockbuster with Rs 104.90 crore and counting, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Kabir Singh, which is the first Shahid-led 100 crore film, has shown 'extraordinary trending on weekdays,' Mr Adarsh reports. Also, it's the second fastest century of the year after Salman Khan's Bharat which made it in 4 days - Kabir Singh has taken 5 days and is followed by Akshay Kumar's Kesari (7 days), Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy (8 days) and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal (9 days).

Kabir Singh, which co-stars Kiara Advani, made Rs 16.53 crore on Tuesday. See Taran Adarsh's tweets here:

#KabirSingh cruises past cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, has become controversial for its portrayal of its male lead as driven to violence and self-destruction over a failed romance; it has been criticized for giving little agency to its female lead, who submits silently to her suitor's overtures. Shahid Kapoor has also received some flak for signing up for a film that glorifies terrible male behaviour - a film as regressive as Kabir Singh, no matter how slick and smartly made, has no place in 2019, critics say. That doesn't seem to have affected the film's chances at the box office in the least.

The original Telugu film, which released in 2017, featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Both versions have been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Kabir Singh tells the story of a brilliant surgeon who spirals into alcoholism and anger management issues after the woman he loves marries someone else. It also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta.

