Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is Knocking At Rs 200 Crore Window

Kabir Singh Box Office: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh )

Highlights 'Kabir Singh' is all set to cross Rs 200 crore on Wednesday The film "will challenge lifetime biz of Uri" It is all set to become "the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019"

Shahid Kapoor's new film Kabir Singhis setting the box office on fire! The film is about to complete its second week at the theatres and has raked in an impressive sum of Rs 198.95 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that Kabir Singh's ticket sales will be over Rs 200 crore after Wednesday's collections. And in doing so, Kabir Singh will be eligible to compete with the lifetime business of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which made over Rs 240 crore - the highest for any 2019 Bollywood release so far. In his tweet for Kabir Singh's box office report, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh will cruise past Rs 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: Rs 198.95 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh will cruise past Rs 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge lifetime biz of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: Rs 198.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's film is also looking at a prosperous week 2 with an estimated total of Rs 80 crore, tweeted Mr Adarsh: "Kabir Singh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it's poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [Rs 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross Rs 200 cr mark."

#KabirSingh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it's poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [Rs 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross Rs 200 cr mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Kabir Singh was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama Article 15 last Friday but its box office performance remained undeterred. Kabir Singh release not to become Shahid's biggest opening film but also made it to the list of 2019 films with highest opening day collections.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability