Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 11: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is At 190 Crore And Headed For Greater Glory

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Kabir Singh has collected over Rs 190.64 crore within 11 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, is expected to cross the 200-crore-mark within its second weekend. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film is likely to surpass the lifetime business of Salman Khan's Bharat. Kabir Singh has been equally adept at performing well on weekdays. The film collected Rs 9.07 crore on Monday alone. Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kabir Singh remains unstoppable. Will breach 200 cr mark + cross lifetime biz of Bharat in week 2 itself. Next target: Surpassing lifetime biz of Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: 190.64 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach 200 cr mark + cross lifetime biz of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: 190.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote that 2019 has been a "game changer" with films such as Kabir Singhand Uri: The Surgical Strike surpassing the lifetime businesses of big releases. "2019 is a game changer... Could anyone envision or foresee the fabulous, eye popping biz of Uri and Kabir Singh at the outset? These two films have surpassed lifetime biz of all biggies released in 2019 by a wide margin. Box office can be so unpredictable," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

2019 is a game changer... Could anyone envision or foresee the fantabulous, eye popping biz of #Uri and #KabirSingh at the outset?... These two films have surpassed *lifetime biz* of *all* biggies released in 2019 by a wide margin... Boxoffice can be so unpredictable! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

Kabir Singh has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film collected Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day. Besides Shahid, the film also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. Kabir Singh is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

