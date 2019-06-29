Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor's Film's 'Exceptional' Score Is Rs 146 crore

Shahid Kapoor in still from Kabir Singh (courtesy taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor's new film Kabir Singh recorded an "exceptional" score on its second Friday, as tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Kabir Singh, which opened on June 21, summed up over Rs 12 crores this Friday, pushing the total to an impressive amount of Rs 146 crore. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh continues to weave magic at the box office, despite new films cutting into the market share... Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional... Will cross Rs 150 cr today [second Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: Rs 146.63 cr. India biz." Kabir Singh was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 on Friday.

#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share... Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional... Will crossRs150 cr today [second Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total:Rs146.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

In doing so, Kabir Singh's Day 8 collections became the best second Friday numbers for any 2019 film, even surpassing the numbers of Kesari, Gully Boy and Bharat: "Kabir Singh has the best second Friday of 2019... Scores higher numbers than all films released this year... Second Friday biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Describing Kabir Singh as an "all time blockbuster", Mr Adarsh wrote: "It's difficult to guesstimate the lifetime biz of Kabir Singh since the film refuses to slow down... Best trending film of 2019 [so far]. India biz." Milestones achieved by Kabir Singh include - Shahid Kapoor's highest opening film, scoring Rs 50 crore in three days and Rs 100 crore in five.

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

CrossedRs50 cr: Day 3

Rs 100 cr: Day 5

Will crossRs150 cr today [Day 9]

It's difficult to guesstimate the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh, since the film refuses to slow down... Best trending film of 2019 [so far]. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

Kabir Singh released amidst the ongoing World Cup and to scathing reviews, both of which the movie braved successfully. Kabir Singh is the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor co-stars with Kiara Advani in KabirSingh.

