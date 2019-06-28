Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor's Film Ends 'Magical' Week 1 At Rs 134 Crore

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh (courtesy taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor's new film Kabir Singh took an impressive start at the box office last week and lived up to its box office expectations with Rs 134.42 crore in seven days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the film's box office numbers, wrote: "Kabir Singh gets a big thumbs up from moviegoers... Week 1 biz is nothing short of magical biz at multiplexes and single screens, metros and mass belt, every circuit is phenomenal... Has amassed massive numbers PAN India, which is a rarity these days." Kabir Singh opened to score Rs 20.21 crore on its Day 1, made over Rs 70 crore in its first extended weekend (Friday included) and then jumped over the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 5.

On Thursday, Kabir Singh fetched a sum of over Rs 13 crore pushing the total to Rs 134 crore. Read Taran Adarsh's tweets here:

#KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener... Should comfortably cross Rs 200 cr in Week 2... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: Rs 134.42 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2019

#KabirSingh gets a big thumbs up from moviegoers... Week 1 biz is nothing short of magical... Biz at multiplexes and single screens, metros and mass belt, every circuit is phenomenal... Has amassed massive numbers PAN India, which is a rarity these days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2019

Kabir Singh not only turned out to be Shahid Kapoor's biggest opening film but also made it to the list of 2019 films with highest opening day collections. It ranks fourth after Bharat, Kalank and Kesari.

#KabirSingh versus the biggies... Week 1... 2019 releases:

#Bharat: Rs 180.05 cr [extended; 9 days]

#KabirSingh: Rs 134.42 cr [7 days]

#Kesari: Rs 105.86 cr [extended; 8 days]

#GullyBoy: Rs 100.30 cr [extended; 8 days]

#TotalDhamaal: Rs 94.55 cr [7 days]

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2019

After its first week, Kabir Singh is also giving major competition to '2019 biggies' like Bharat, Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Kabir Singh, which released across theatres in India with normal ticket prices, has also braved the ongoing World Cup and negative reviews. Kabir Singh is the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor co-stars with Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh.

