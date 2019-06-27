Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is A 'Monstrous Hit'

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has collected over Rs 120.81 crore within 6 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, which released on Friday, collected Rs 15.91 crore on Wednesday alone. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh described the film as a "blockbuster" and he also stated that the film has been equally adept at performing well on weekdays. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kabir Singh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: Rs 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh called the film a "monstrous hit" and wrote that it is having a "dream run at the box office." He also revealed that the film has crossed the week 1 business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal, which collected Rs 105.86 crore, 100.30 crore and 94.55 crore within the first week of their releases respectively.

#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed extended Week 1biz of #Kesari [ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just 6 days... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Kabir Singhearned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day. Besides Shahid, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Soham Majum among others.

Kabir Singh is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalin Pandey in the lead roles.

