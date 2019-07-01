Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor's Film Moves 'Closer To 200 Crore' Mark

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, "continues its dominance" at the box office. The film, which collected Rs 17. 84 crore on Sunday, has earned more than Rs 181 crore within 10 days of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's impressive box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh continues its dominance... Shows solid gains on [second] Saturday and Sunday [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]... Inches closer to Rs 200 crore... Chasing a big total... [Week 2] Friday 12.21 crore, Saturday 17.10 crore, Sunday 17.84 crore. Total: Rs 181.57 crore. India business."

#KabirSingh continues its dominance... Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG#CWC19 cricket match]... Inches closer to Rs 200 cr... Chasing a big total... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: Rs 181.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

Kabir Singh is trending as "all-time blockbuster" as the film managed to get close to the 200 crore mark in just five days after crossing the 100 crore mark. The film's overall collections in its first week of release is Rs 134.42 crore. Taran Adarsh, in a separate tweet, shared Kabir Singh's week-wise performance and wrote: "KabirSingh business at a glance... Week 1: Rs 134.42 crore, Weekend 2: Rs 47.15 crore, Total: Rs 181.57 crore. Fantastic trending. Benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3, Rs 100 crore: Day 5, Rs 150 crore: Day 9, Rs 175 crore: Day 10. India business. All timeblockbuster."

Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr

Weekend 2: Rs 47.15 cr

Total: Rs 181.57 cr

Fantastic trending. India biz.#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3

Rs 100 cr: Day 5

Rs 150 cr: Day 9

Rs 175 cr: Day 10

India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's biggest opening movie ever. The film had an excellent opening with Rs 20.21 crore.

#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: Rs 19 cr]... Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: Rs 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri Rs 20.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu film . It revolves around the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, who is brilliant surgeon battling alcoholism and anger management issues. His love for Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) knows no boundaries.

Other than Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Soham Majum.

