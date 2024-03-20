What Happened Jab Kabir Singh Met Arjun Reddy: Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Deverakonda's Bromance

Shahid Kapoor with Vijay Deverakonda. (courtesy: primevideoin)

In the latest turn of events, Kabir Singh crossed paths with Arjun Reddy in real life and fans couldn't keep calm. At the Prime Video slate announcement event in Mumbai on Tuesday, actor Shahid Kapoor extended heartfelt gratitude to Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda, crediting him for the success of his Hindi blockbuster, Kabir Singh. Shahid attributed the triumph of Kabir Singh to its Telugu predecessor, Arjun Reddy, both helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

During his segment as host of the event, Shahid Kapoor warmly welcomed Vijay Deverakonda on stage, sealing their camaraderie with a cheek-to-cheek kiss and a profusion of thanks. Their affectionate exchange stole the spotlight at the day-long affair. Shahid leaned on Vijay's shoulders and said, "I have to give him a lot of love. Na Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota (If Arjun Reddy hadn't been made then Kabir Singh would not be born). Thank you, Vijay." As soon as the video went viral, fans revelled in the peak bromance between these iconic characters. Watch the sweet exchange here.

Kabir Singh, the official Hindi adaptation of Arjun Reddy (2017), surpassed its predecessor's success, emerging as a colossal box office hit, grossing Rs 379.02 crore worldwide in 2019. In other developments unveiled at the event, Vijay Devarakonda is set to star in The Family Star, while Shahid Kapoor will headline Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues, directed by Sachin B Ravi. Speaking about the project at the event, Ravi divulged, "As the name suggests, this film delves into the tale of Ashwatthama from Mahabharat. Exploring the concept of immortality in a contemporary setting, this film promises an exhilarating action-packed narrative. Collaborating with Shahid has been creatively enriching, and I am eager to embark on this cinematic journey."