Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 26: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is At 263 Crore And Counting

Kabir Singh, which marked Shahid Kapoor's biggest opening score till date, continues to rake in box office crores in its fourth week. On Tuesday, Kabir Singh added Rs 1.60 crore to the total amount, which is now at Rs 263.19 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh: "Kabir Singh [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: Rs 263.19 cr. India biz." In its third week, Kabir Singh displaced Uri: The Surgical Strike to become the highest earning movie of 2019. Kabir Singh turned out to be a much bigger success than the original Telugu version - Arjun Reddy, which made over Rs 50 crore.

#KabirSingh [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: Rs 263.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 17, 2019

Kabir Singh adds one more blockbuster to Shahid Kapoor's resume after last year's Padmaavat. Kabir Singh opened to much criticism from critics and cine-goers for promoting toxic masculinity but audiences still flocked in at the theatres to make it a box office success. Shahid Kapoor, who has never really defended his character in the movie, dedicated a heartfelt note to fans and wrote: "Thank you for understanding him, forgiving him, loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults... He is flawed, so are we all... The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved."

Meanwhile, the box office remains proof of Kabir Singh's stronghold at the theatres, as it braved not only criticism but the recently concluded Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon and more releases such as Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

