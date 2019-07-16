Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 25: Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Steady', Scores Rs 261 Crore

Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid, Kiara in a still from film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh will not rest at the box office - the film is in its fourth week in theatres and continues to rake in box office crores. On Monday, Kabir Singh garnered Rs 1.65 crore, making the total resulting sum Rs 261 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Kabir Singh is steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: Rs 261.59 cr. India biz," he tweeted. At the end of its third week, Kabir Singh dethroned Uri: The Surgical Strike to become 2019's highest earning movie. Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#KabirSingh is steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: Rs 261.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

In its box office journey, Kabir Singh has braved many factors - two of biggest international sports events in the recent past. On Sunday, the Cricket World Cup clashed with the Wimbledon. Kabir Singh attracted footfall worth Rs 4 crore on Sunday and scored over Rs 10 crore in its fourth weekend.

#KabirSingh has a super-strong Weekend 4... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr. Total: Rs 259.94 cr. India biz.#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr

Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr

Week 3: Rs 36.40 cr

Weekend 4: Rs 10.34 cr

Total: Rs 259.94 cr

India biz.

ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

Kabir Singh hit screens on June 21, since when it has been joined by movies such as Malaal, Article 15 and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 arrived in theatres this Friday and has made a whopping Rs 50 crore in three days.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Shahid Kapoor plays the protagonist - a genius surgeon, battling alcoholism and dealing with anger management issues. Soon after the film's release, director Sandeep Reddy has been criticised as a mysigynistic film promoting toxic masqulinity.

