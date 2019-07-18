Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 27: Shahid Kapoor Has 264 Crore Reasons To Smile

Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid, Kiara in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh may have slowed down at the box office but still continues to attract cine-goers. The movie, which is currently in its fourth week and is about to complete a month in theatres, made Rs 1.55 crore on Wednesday and the resulting amount is Rs 264 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Kabir Singh continues to trend very well, despite reduction in screens... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.55 cr. Total: Rs 264.74 cr. India biz," read his tweet. Kabir Singh became 2019's highest earning movie by the end of its third week and pushed Uri: The Surgical Strike to the second spot.

Read Kabir Singh's box office report card here.

In four weeks, Kabir Singh has multiplied Arjun Reddy's box office collection by four times. Kabir Singh marked a progress of Rs 134 crore in its first week and followed it up with Rs 78 crore in the second. Third week fetched Rs 36 crore for the movie.

Shahid Kapoor takes over from Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. Talking about his "challenging" experience, Shahid Kapoor told news agency IANS: "Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh marks Shahid Kapoor's second blockbuster after last year's "Padmaavat."

