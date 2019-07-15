Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 24: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is Wimbledon And World Cup-Proof At Over 259 Crore

Kabir Singh Box Office: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights The film made over Rs 10 crore in Weekend 4 The film currently stands at Rs 259.94 and counting 'Kabir Singh' marked a progress of Rs 134 crore in its first week

Wimbledon may come, Wimbledon may go and so might the cricket World Cup but Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, it appears, runs unstoppably on and on. The controversial film continued its dream run at the box office even on a Sunday packed with the finals of two of the sporting world's biggest events. Kabir Singh released on June 21 and clocked 24 days on Sunday, which also marked its fourth weekend. On Weekend 4, Kabir Singh made over Rs 10 crore, pushing the total to a whopping sum of Rs 259 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Its Sunday total was Rs 4.05 crore, higher by a bit from Saturday's Rs 3.75 crore. "Kabir Singh has a super-strong Weekend 4... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr. Total: Rs 259.94 cr. India biz," read Mr Adarsh's tweet, who also added detailed box office numbers of the film's ticket sales over three respective weeks and the fourth weekend.

Kabir Singh marked a progress of Rs 134 crore in its first week and followed it up with Rs 78 crore in the second. Third week fetched Rs 36 crore for the movie: "Kabir Singh biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr Week 3: Rs 36.40 cr Weekend 4: Rs 10.34 cr Total: Rs 259.94 cr," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

#KabirSingh has a super-strong Weekend 4... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr. Total: Rs 259.94 cr. India biz.#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr

Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr

Week 3: Rs 36.40 cr

Weekend 4: Rs 10.34 cr

Total: Rs 259.94 cr

India biz.

ATBB. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

Kabir Singh has also toppled Uri: The Surgical Strike to become 2019's highest earning movie. Upon its release, it also marked Shahid's highest opening day movie; of course, it is also now his biggest hit of all time. Shahid co-stars with Kiara Advani in the film.

Kabir Singh's journey in theatres has been mired in controversy with critics slamming the film for glorifying misogyny and promoting toxic masculinity. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's defence of the movie led to more criticism. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.