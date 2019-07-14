Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 23: Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Shows Big Gains' With 255 Crore

Highlights
- 'Kabir Singh' features Shahid and Kiara in lead roles
- The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Kabir Singh earned Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday
Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, continues to perform well at the box office as the film is showing "big gains" even in its fourth week. The film, which collected Rs. 3.75 crore on Sunday, has earned more than Rs. 255 crore within twenty-three days of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's impressive box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh shows big gains on (fourth) Saturday... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sunday... (Week 4) Friday 2.54 crore, Saturday 3.75 crore. Total: Rs 255.89 crore. India business." Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: Rs 255.89 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019
Kabir Singh has been at the end of criticism, where many call it a 'misogynistic' film which promotes 'toxic masculinity.' However, the poor reviews seem to have not affected the film's performance, which has turned into the top earning film of 2019 in just three weeks. Speaking about the film's success, Shahid Kapoor said: "I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way."
Read his entire post here:
Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here's to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story.
Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It showcases the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, who is brilliant surgeon battling alcoholism and anger management issues. His love for Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) knows no boundaries. The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who has also made the original movie.
Take a look at the trailer of Kabir Singh here:
Other than Shahid and Kiara, the film also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Soham Majum.
