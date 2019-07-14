Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 23: Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Shows Big Gains' With 255 Crore

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights 'Kabir Singh' features Shahid and Kiara in lead roles The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga Kabir Singh earned Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday

Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, continues to perform well at the box office as the film is showing "big gains" even in its fourth week. The film, which collected Rs. 3.75 crore on Sunday, has earned more than Rs. 255 crore within twenty-three days of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's impressive box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Kabir Singh shows big gains on (fourth) Saturday... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sunday... (Week 4) Friday 2.54 crore, Saturday 3.75 crore. Total: Rs 255.89 crore. India business." Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: Rs 255.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

Kabir Singh has been at the end of criticism, where many call it a 'misogynistic' film which promotes 'toxic masculinity.' However, the poor reviews seem to have not affected the film's performance, which has turned into the top earning film of 2019 in just three weeks. Speaking about the film's success, Shahid Kapoor said: "I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way."

Read his entire post here:

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It showcases the story of Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh, who is brilliant surgeon battling alcoholism and anger management issues. His love for Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) knows no boundaries. The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who has also made the original movie.

Take a look at the trailer of Kabir Singh here:

Other than Shahid and Kiara, the film also stars Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Soham Majum.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.