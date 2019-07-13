Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 22: At Rs 250 Crore, Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Stays Strong'

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid and Kiara in a film still. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh remained strong at the ticket window at the start of its fourth week in the box office race, even as Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 made a dent on its business, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the first day of its fourth week, Kabir Singh crossed the Rs 250 crore-mark. "Kabir Singh stays strong, despite Super 30 making a dent in business (multiplexes specifically). Total India business is Rs 252.14 crore,' tweeted Taran Adarsh. Earlier this week, Kabir Singh surpassed the lifetime collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 240 crore) to claim the title of 2019's highest earning film.

Here's the updated box office report of Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: 252.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

Kabir Singh is the story of the eponymous character, who is a brilliant surgeon dealing with anger management issues and battling alcoholism and substance abuse. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, was panned by film critics and it was called out by several cinephiles as a 'misogynistic' film which promotes 'toxic masculinity.'

Watch the trailer of Kabir Singh:

However, the poor reviews did not change the film's box office fate and it went on to become the top earning film of 2019 in three weeks. Speaking of the film's success, Shahid Kapoor said, "The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness."

Read Shahid Kapoor's post here:

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

