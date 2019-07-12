Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 21: Shahid Kapoor's 'All Time Blockbuster' Almost At 250 Crore

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor in a film still. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor's film has collected Rs 249.60 crore so far It is the top earning film of 2019 The business was slightly affected by the ongoing cricket world cup

'All time blockbuster' Kabir Singh is almost at Rs 250 crore-mark, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday as the film sets foot in its fourth week. At the end of third week, the box office total of Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the eponymous role, stands at Rs 249.60 crore and Taran Adarsh says that the film will safely cross the Rs 250 crore-mark on the first day of the fourth week. "Kabir Singh is excellent in Week 3... Was affected (slightly) by the cricket world cup matches... Will cruise past Rs 250 crore today (fourth Friday)... Total India business is Rs 249.60 crore." Earlier this week, Kabir Singh dethroned Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, as the highest earning film of 2019.

Here's the updated box office report of Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh is excellent in Week 3... Was affected [slightly] by the cricket matches [#CWC19]... Will cruise past 250 cr today [fourth Fri]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr, Thu 3.32 cr. Total: 249.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 5

125 cr: Day 7

150 cr: Day 9

175 cr: Day 10

200 cr: Day 13

225 cr: Day 16

Will cross 250 cr on Day 22

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

Here are the benchmarks achieved by Kabir Singh at the ticket window:

Kabir Singh remained almost unaffected by the release of Malal and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, the equation may not remain the same with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 releasing today. Super 30, based on the life of matahematician and educationist Anand Kumar, released to lukewarm reviews today.

Reviews-wise Kabir Singh also hit a setback with critics dismissing the film as 'misogynistic' and promoting 'toxic masculinity.' However, the poor reviews could not change the film's box office fate. Shahid Kapoor thanked his fans for the success of Kabir Singh and said, "The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness."

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani and it is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

