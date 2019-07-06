Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 15: Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Remains Steady' In Week 3

Kabir Singh box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Kabir Singh collected a spectacular sum despite scathing reviews Kabir Singh has collected Rs 218 crore so far Shahi Kapoor thanked fans for accepting his 'flawed character'

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh remained steady at the box office despite new releases including Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film is expected to 'gather speed' over the weekend and it may cross Rs 225 crore mark by Saturday. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kabir Singh remains steady on third Friday... Should gather speed on third Saturday and Sunday... Will cross Rs 225 crore today. Its total India business so far is Rs 218.60 crore." Kabir Singh managed a spectacular run at the box office despite scathing reviews with film critics calling it a 'misogynistic' and 'violent' film.

Here's the updated box office report of Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: 218.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

In an Instagram post, Shahid Kapoor thanked for accepting his 'flawed' character after the film collected Rs 200 crore bounty. Shahid Kapoor said that he was happy that 'the most flawed character he has ever played became my most loved.' He added: "Your love is so overwhelming, words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better...To be wiser and to be kinder. More power to brave choices... You have given me wings to fly... To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life."

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and it narrates the story of a brilliant surgeon with anger management issues, who is also battling alcoholism and substance abuse.

Kabir Singh features Kiara Advani opposite Shahid Kapoor.

