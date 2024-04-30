Justin Bieber Posted A Crying Selfie. 'A Pretty Crier,' Commented Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber shared this image. (courtesy: justinbieber)

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have been trending a great deal courtesy their recent Instagram exchange. The singer shared a photo dump on Instagram, which has clicks from his concerts and two selfies which feature a teary Justin. In the comments section, Hailey Bieber wrote, "A pretty crier." Her comment garnered over 34,000 likes. Justin Bieber and singer Selena Gomez dated on and off for almost eight years. During their breaks, the Baby singer was linked to Hailey Bieber. After briefly reuniting for the last time in 2017, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up. Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in a intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

This is what Justin Bieber posted:

On Justin's 30th birthday, Hailey shared this post for him on Instagram, "30! That was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you... love of my life, for life." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about.

Hailey, a supermodel, is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has walked the runway for many top designers. She has been a part of the New York Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week as well as the Milan Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.