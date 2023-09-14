Inside Justin And Hailey Bieber's 5th Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Justin Bieber with Hailey. (courtesy: YouTube)

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating 5 years of togetherness. The star couple shared mushy posts to wish each other on social media. Justin shared pictures from the festivities and wrote, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. Happy 5th year anniversary." In the comments section of the post, Hailey's BFF and supermodel Kendall Jenner dropped a couple of emojis. Khloe Kardashian wrote, "This makes my heart happy. I love you twoooooo."

This is what Justin Bieber posted:

Meanwhile, Hailey sharing these pictures with husband Justin simply wrote, "I love you."

Justin Bieber and singer Selena Gomez dated on and off for almost eight years. During their breaks, the Baby singer was linked to Hailey Bieber. After briefly reuniting for the last time in 2017, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up. Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in a intimate ceremony in South Carolina in 2018.

Hailey, a supermodel, is the daughter of The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato. She has walked the runway for many top designers. She has been a part of the New York Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week as well as the Milan Fashion Week.

Justin Bieber's discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.