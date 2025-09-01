Crazy Viral: Justin Bieber Makes A Surprise Appearance At An Indian Wedding In Los Angeles. See Pics

Pop star Justin Bieber gave an Indian bride a moment to remember after making a surprise appearance at her wedding in Los Angeles.

What's Happening

Videos and photos from the celebration have been circulating online, with fans praising the singer for the sweet gesture.

A clip shared by a fan page shows Bieber walking into the venue unexpectedly, leaving the bride and her guests visibly delighted.

The post was captioned, "Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA."

The singer was seen smiling, mingling with guests, and posing for photos with the bridesmaids.

For the occasion, Bieber kept it casual in a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a bright blue fur jacket. The bride wore a traditional green saree with gold jewellery and kaleeras tied to her wrists.

Background

Fans flooded the comments with admiration. One wrote, "He's the sweetest." Another said, "She is so lucky - best surprise and wedding gift for her." A third commented, "Aww, this is so sweet. If I were her, I would have sobbed!" Another fan gushed, "SO CUTEEE OMGGGG she's so lucky! @lilbieber I don't even have a man, but come to my wedding pls." One more added, "That's the cutest thing ever." Some, however, questioned his outfit choice.

This is not Bieber's first brush with an Indian wedding. In 2024, he performed at the sangeet in Mumbai, reportedly earning $10 million for the appearance. Rihanna and Katy Perry also took part in the wedding festivities.

On the music front, Bieber recently released his seventh studio album Swag, on 11 July 2025. The album features collaborations with Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin and Marvin Winans.