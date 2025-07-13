Amid Divorce Rumours With Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Says, "Is It Finally Clocking To You.."

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has seemingly addressed ongoing speculation about her marriage to singer Justin Bieber by sharing a pointed message about his latest album Swag.

What's Happening

In a recent Instagram Story, Hailey reposted the cover art of Justin's seventh studio album, which features a black-and-white photo of the couple with their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Alongside the image, she wrote, "Is it finally clocking to you... losers?"

The post appeared to dismiss persistent breakup rumours and referenced a viral video of Justin confronting paparazzi for following him during a nighttime beach trip in Malibu.

Background

Earlier this month, Justin also responded to the rumours by posting a series of photos showing Hailey hugging him while sitting on his lap during sunset.

The 31-year-old singer recently shared another affectionate picture of himself and Hailey cuddling beside a body of water.

Hailey also posted images from the same trip featuring a yellow colour theme, though Justin didn't appear in her photos.

She captioned the post, "Summer club lemontini girli."

Justin later reshared her post on his Instagram Stories.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024, seem to be embracing parenthood.

Justin also posted a touching black-and-white video of himself playing with baby Jack.

In an earlier interview, Hailey opened up about the toll online negativity has taken on her as a new mother. "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," she said.

She added, "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced' and 'They're this' and 'They're not happy,' it is such a mindf--k."

She concluded, "I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live."