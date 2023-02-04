This Happened: Lilly Singh Made Hailey Bieber Dance To Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hailey and Lilly in a still from the video. (courtesy: lilly)

After actress Drew Barrymore, YouTuber Lilly Singh made another celebrity from the West dance to Bollywood tunes. This time, it is supermodel Hailey Bieber. On Friday, Lilly shared a video, where she is dancing with Hailey to Hrithik Roshan's popular track Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai from his debut film of the same name which released in 2000. The clip starts with Lilly Singh who is dressed in a brown leather co-ord set. As she continues dancing to the track, sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, she is joined by Hailey Bieber, who perfectly aces the signature step. Going by Lilly Singh's caption, it is safe to say that she has become Hailey's “new favourite Canadian” (of course, after her husband and Canadian singer Justin Bieber).

Sharing the fun clip that was made during the shoot of Hailey Bieber's show, Lilly Singh wrote, “When you make a new friend… but they're also a stunning model (laughing icon) like hiii, Hailey Bieber. (Fire icon). PS: Had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.”

Lilly Singh's post is already a hit on social media. Reacting to it, Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa commented, “Oh my my” with red heart icons while Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannathan wrote, “Noooooo yesss.” British designer Tan France's comment read, “She's (Hailey) the cutest and sweetest” whereas model Halima called the duo dancing to Bollywood song “cute.”

See Hailey Bieber and Lilly Singh dancing to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai here:





This is not the first time Lilly Singh has made a Hollywood celebrity dance to a Bollywood song. Earlier, she made actress Drew Barrymore groove to the Bollywood track Chura Ke Dil Mera, which is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. “Finally met Drew Barrymore and she legit stole my heart (a pun at the song's name). Also, didn't she nail this?! Ugh. A queen,” read an excerpt from Lilly's post.

Take a look:





Apart from being a YouTuber and a social media influencer, Lilly Singh is also a TV host.