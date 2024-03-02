Mush Alert: Hailey Bieber's Birthday Wish For 'Love' Of Her Life Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shared this image. (courtesy: haileybieber)

Justin Bieber turned a year older on Friday (March 1), and his wife, Hailey Bieber, couldn't contain her excitement. To celebrate the special occasion, she shared a mushy post for the "love of her life". Sharing cherished moments from their relationship, Hailey Bieber's post featured a carousel of photos ranging from their wedding festivities to vacations. Among the highlights were a black and white home video capturing a tender moment between the couple and a nostalgic childhood photo of Justin Bieber. The photo dump also featured a birthday cake adorned with the inscription "30 Justin."

In her Instagram caption, Hailey expressed disbelief at Justin reaching the age of 30 and conveyed her profound love and admiration for him. "30!," she exclaimed. "That was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life," Hailey Bieber wrote. This heartfelt message followed closely after the couple was seen attending a late-night church service at the Churchome Church in Los Angeles.

Hailey sported a neon yellow argyle sweater paired with baggy jeans, bronze-tinted sunglasses, and a touch of red lipstick. Justin, on the other hand, opted for a grey hooded sweatshirt paired with white trousers and a black scarf wrapped around his head as they arrived in their signature Tesla Cybertruck. Earlier in the week, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, requesting prayers for Hailey and Justin. The post featured a video of Justin playing the guitar and singing worship songs.

Reflecting on their journey, Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse before celebrating with a more traditional ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina the following year.