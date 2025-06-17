Justin Bieber Reacts To People Telling Him To Heal: "I Know I Am Broken And Have Anger Issues"

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has once again raised concern over his mental well-being with his latest social media post.

He took to his Instagram, to share a sincere post, admitting to being broken, and dealing with anger issues.

His post read, “People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

Justin further shared that he is exhausted thinking about himself.

"The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you?" the post concluded.

Justin Bieber shared another post, and Instagram carousel which featured a series of screenshots where he cut off an unidentified friend.

In the messages, Justin stated, “I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is part of relationship. If you don't like my anger you don't like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatised person not to be traumatised is simply mean.”

To which his friend responded, “I'm not used to someone lashing out at me. It's not that I don't see and feel your anger.”

The singer replied, “Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship. I wasn't kidding when I told you I didn't need you as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries.”

Justin Bieber has been under the lens for his behaviour for some time now.

Recently, the singer got into a heated argument with the paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu, California.

Justin Bieber crashes out on Paparazzi for recording him at the beach pic.twitter.com/RxR5sIrxuD — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 14, 2025

The video showed him trying to hide from the cameras. However, he later lashed out saying, "We're gonna set boundaries here today. I'm not afraid to set boundaries."

The clip soon went viral on social media.

