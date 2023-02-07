Just Nora Fatehi Setting The Internet Ablaze By Belly Dancing On A Yacht

A still from the video. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi, who turned a year older yesterday (February 6), had a blast, and her posts stand as proof. Nora celebrated her 31st birthday with her friends on a yacht in Dubai, where she danced her heart out and cut an adorable customized cake. Nora's birthday album includes her grand welcome, belly dance, dinner party and more. In a reel on Instagram, Nora is at her best. She can be seen belly dancing while her friends cheer for her in the background. The actress looks stunning in a floral printed co-ord set. Towards the end of the video, she also invites her friends and grooves with them. Sharing the post, Nora wrote, "I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior."

Nora Fatehi also offered a glimpse of her grand welcome and birthday cake on her Instagram stories.

Take a look below:

Nora Fatehi enjoyed her birthday to the fullest as after having a yacht party, the actress stepped out on a dinner date with her friends. In the video, she can be seen sitting in a restaurant, cutting another cake as live singers perform in the background. For a dinner party, Nora opts for a black ensemble with a plunging neckline. She is sporting natural makeup and left her hair loose.

Take a look below:

Nora Fatehi is known for her excellent dancing skills. Last year in December, she performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. She joined Rahma Riad, Balqees and Manal for the song Light The Sky. Sharing a mini vlog on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Fifa World cup Closing Ceremony mini vlog taking you guys through the journey of this amazing experience."

Take a look below:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in an episode of Moving In With Malaika.