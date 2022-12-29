Neetu Kapoor Is Enjoying In London With Daughter Riddhima, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi And Others

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: neetu54)

New Year is around the corner, and celebs are busy holidaying abroad. Speaking of which, Neetu Kapoor recently dropped a picture from her London diaries in which she can be seen enjoying time with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Nora Fatehi and others. The veteran actress shared a happy group picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Gearing up for 2023." In the image, Neetu Kapoor can be seen in a black ensemble, while Riddhima looks beautiful in a sequin top and black pants. Karan and Manish are twinning in black ensembles.

The image also features Lakshya Lalwani, who is soon going to make his debut in Bollywood alongside Shanaya Kapoor's Bedhadak. Check out the post below:



Before jetting off to London, Neetu Kapoor celebrated Christmas with her family. She started the celebrations with a midnight dinner party with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and concluded it with the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch.

Neetu Kapoor shared many pictures from the midnight celebrations with Alia, Ranbir, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. In the caption, she wrote, "Merry Christmas." Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, a few days ago, Neetu Kapoor announced the wrap of her next project with Sunny Kaushal. Sharing a hilarious photo on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "It's a wrap." Soon after she shared the post, Sunny commented, "Thank you for being the best co actor ever. I will forever cherish the memories and the stories."

Here have a look:

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo.