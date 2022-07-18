An Update On Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film Bedhadak - Filming Begins Next Year

Bedhadak poster. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar has shared an update on Bedhadak, starring Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, amid the news of the movie being shelved. The filmmaker has announced that the film will go on the floors early next year. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Shanaya, Gurfateh and Lakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!". Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will mark the debut of Shanaya. Check out the post below:

In March, Karan Johar announced the movie on his Instagram handle and unveiled the first look. He wrote, "We're bringing to you a new era of love - one that's filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed...#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor02 & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional @shashankkhaitan."

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will be playing the role of Nimrit in the movie. Unveiling her first look, Karan Johar wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can't wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"

Shanaya Kapoor came into the limelight in 2019 when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris. She began her career as an assistant director with cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020. Also, she made a cameo in Netflix's hit web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring her mother, Maheep Kapoor.

Coming back to Bedhadak, the film is being produced by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.