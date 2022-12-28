A Roundup Of Nora Fatehi's 'Amazing' FIFA 2022 Experience. See Video

A still from the video. (courtesy: norafatehi)

For Nora Fatehi, 2022 has proved to be a great year. Not only was she featured in a number of music videos and films but the singer-actress also made her mark at the FIFA World Cup. Nora performed at the closing ceremony of the tournament. It was “the most beautiful, epic moment in her career,” as per the actress' recent post. Now, Nora Fatehi has summed up her “amazing experience” of FIFA 2022 with a new clip. She posted the video collage, featuring her iconic moments from the world cup. Nora co-sung one of the official World Cup tracks, Light The Sky with Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal. Right from the rehearsal session to planning out her show with her team and actually performing at the closing ceremony, as well as a fan fest in Qatar, the video has all of Nora's special moments. In the caption, Nora Fatehi wrote, “FIFA World cup Closing Ceremony mini vlog. Taking you guys through the journey of this amazing experience.”

Nora Fatehi has been sharing snippets from her FIFA diaries since last month. Recently, she posted a clip of herself performing at the closing ceremony with Rahma Riad, Manal and Balquees. She was looking every bit gorgeous in a black number. Her caption read, “And then it happened... FIFA World Cup closing ceremony… Light the sky…hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career! The world was watching...I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this! World cup stadium stage! Unbelievable…For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank you, it means a lot.”

Whenever Nora Fatehi posts videos and pictures of herself from her FIFA World Cup closing ceremony prep and shoot, she makes our day. For example, her fans loved it when the actress shared this sassy footage of herself.

Here are some more pictures of Nora Fatehi from the “FIFA closing ceremony.”

Meanwhile, also check out glimpses of Nora Fatehi's live performance on Light The Sky at a fan fest in Qatar during FIFA 2022.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in an episode of the reality show Moving In With Malaika.