Just A Pic From Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari And Bhavana Pandey's Fabulous Get-Together

Gauri Khan shared a perfect picture from her get-together with her girl gang and the pictures from it are all things nice. Gauri met her friends Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and a few others at her plush Gauri Khan Designs studio. They were there for the launch of a brand named Food Heal India. She captioned the post: "Launch of Food Heal India at Gauri Khan Designs, in the current situation, healthy living has been a priority for all of us. I'm delighted to be associated with Food Heal, who present a range of products that are both, healthy, and delicious." Gauri and her friends put their most fashionable foot forward for the launch.

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavana Pandey are a part of a close-knit circle. Gauri Khan, who made an extended cameo in the Netflix web-series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, along with superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post, in which she said that she would love to "gate crash" the second season. Sharing a poster of the show, Gauri Khan wrote: "Hey girls ... I'm gate crashing season 2." ICYMI, This is the post we are talking about:

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The show has been produced by filmmaker Karan Johar.